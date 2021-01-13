Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney's Post Despite Being With Amelia Hamlin

Keeping Up With the Kardashian fame Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her where she looks all glamorous. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to leave a quirky caption revealing details about the same. Seeing this stunning post, several celebs, co-stars and fans of the actor went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Among the many, Scott Disick also goes all gaga over the pic as he leaves a flirty comment on the post.

Taking to the comment section, Scott Disick went on to comment saying “Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay,' he wrote, referencing Bow Wow’s 2000 track of the same name that also featured Snoop Dogg. Scott's comment comes days after returning with his new flame, Amelia Hamlin, from a romantic Mexican getaway. His comment also received over 3,849 likes and many sub-comments. Scott’s comment has also left fans wondering if he is over Kourtney or no.

The photo shows Kourtney Kardashian posing in front of her dressing table. The latter is seen donning a sparkly silver jumpsuit and also opted for a pair of black high-heeled Chelsea boots. The actor gave a poker face look and opted for a high ponytail, well-done brows, kohled eyes bronze highlighter and glossy lips. Adding a caption to the post, Kourtney wrote, "take a bow”. Take a look at the post and comments below.

However, this is not the first Scott has gone on to leave a comment on Kourtney’s Instagram post. The two also often go on to like each other’s posts and leave comments too on each other’s post. Scott is also many times seen spending time with Kourtney and the kids. The duo also goes to on share throwback pictures on their social media handles.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have been together since last November as Scott moved on from his two-year relationship with Sofia Richie. Scott's current girlfriend Amelia is the daughter of reality TV royalty Lisa Rinna. Before all of it, Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars Scott and Kourtney enjoyed an on-off romance for over ten years. Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are also often spotted at various locations and take the internet by a storm with their pics.

