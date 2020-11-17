Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Spotted Together At Malibu Indulging In PDA

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, are rumoured to be dating each other. The rumours sprung up when the 37-year-old restauranter and the 19-year-old model were spotted at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party together. Amidst these rumours, they were recently spotted at the Malibu beach indulging in PDA. Take a look at their pictures.

Also Read | Scott Disick Reunites With Ex-flame Megan Blake Irwin After Her Breakup With Skeet Ulrich

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin spotted at the Malibu beach

According to Daily Mail, the couple was first spotted at Kendall Jenner's birthday party on Halloween on October 31. Amelia was dressed in a skimpy outfit with a pink wig while Scott was dressed as Jim Carrey from Ace Ventura. On Monday afternoon, November 16, they were again spotted together spending time at the Malibu beach. Scott wrapped his hands over Amelia's shoulders while she held his hand from the side. They showed some affection while talking on the beach. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt and black swim shorts while she was seen flaunting her body in a floral bikini suit.

Also Read | Scott Disick Leaves A Comment On Sofia Richie's Latest IG Post In Hebrew, Check It Out

She also shared a few pictures from that afternoon on her Instagram. She shared two selfies of herself dressed in the bikini and flaunting her toned body and natural makeup. Amelia who turns 20 in June 2021 wore loads of accessories with her floral bikini. However, there were no pictures of Disick in the post. Take a look at some of her pictures from the afternoon she spent with Scott as she wrote 'Monday Funday'.

Also Read | Scott Disick And Sofia Richie's Relationship's Complete Timeline; Read

About Scott Disick's previous relationships

Scott Disick received immense popularity after dating Kourtney Kardashian for 10 long years and appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He has three children with Kourtney and they separated in 2015 after his drinking problem increased. They have shared custody of the three children and Scott is said to be close to the Kardashian family. Later in 2017, he dated model Sophie Richie and recently, in August, the couple separated. After that, he was seen with many women but made headlines when he was spotted with Amelia. His relationship with Sophie was highly criticised because of their age difference of 15 years. Amelia is almost 18 years younger to him. Take a look at Scott Disick's photos with his children.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian's Friendship With Scott Disick Over The Years; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.