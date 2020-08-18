Scott Disick And Sofia Richie's Relationship's Complete Timeline; Read

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s 15 years of an age gap had created a lot of buzz on the internet. Their on-again and the off-again relationship has always left fans wondering about their current relationship status. Here’s a timeline of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship, from the very beginning.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship timeline

Back on May 28, 2017, the rumours of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie being in a relationship had started to make the rounds. But, Sofia was very quick to deny the fact and shut down all the rumours. On June 10, 2017, the two were seen walking around with their arms around each other.

By September 2017, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had started to post stories with each other. On September 24, 2017, Scott took to his official Instagram handle to post a story of himself snuggling up to Sofia’s neck, giving rise to even more conjectures. On October 2, 2017, Sofia Richie made their relationship official by posting a picture of the two vacationing in Puerto Ballarta, Mexico, on her official Instagram handle.

On December 6, 2017, the two made their first official appearance as a couple at an event. They were often spotted kissing and hugging each other in public ever since then. They even flew to aspen to welcome the New Year together, wearing matching outfits.

On February 18, 2018, Lionel Richie, father of Sofia Riche, shared his opinions on her relationship with Scott Disick. While having a candid chat with the Daily Telegraph, he said that she is just 19. He said, “When you’re 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now, it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink, and not make too much noise”. But, Lionel Richie’s opinions did not seem to have bothered Scott and Sofia as the two were seen vacationing in May to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday and flaunt their love all over the internet.

In June 2018, reports from Variety were out that the couple had broken up because Scott Disick cheated on Sofia Richie. When Sofia told her father that Scott cheated on her, her father ordered her to stay away from him or else he will cut her out of his will. Lionel Richie did so because he thought that Scott Disick was very toxic for her daughter. But, within a few days, the word was spread in the media suggesting that Scott Disick’s cheating incident was all a misunderstanding and everything was fine between the couple. Scott Disick then took to his Instagram stories to shut down the breakup rumours.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been together since then. On May 4, 2020, several rumours made rounds that Scott Disick has been admitted into rehab to work through his past traumas and emotional issues. Reportedly, Sofia Richie noticed many changes in his behaviour during the time they were in quarantine together.

