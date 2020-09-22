Scott Disick Leaves A Comment On Sofia Richie's Latest IG Post In Hebrew, Check It Out

Even though things have ended between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, things did not really end between the ex-couple. The couple seems to be on friendly terms. A month after their split in August, Disick left a mysterious comment on Richie's latest post. Here's what this is about.

Scott Disick leaves a comment on ex Sofia Richie's Instagram post

Sofia Richie had taken to her Instagram to post a picture of herself on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish celebration. She posed leaning on a banister in a beige pantsuit and black halter-neck top. She also had a few pieces of jewellery to accessorise her look. Adding a caption, Sofia wrote, "Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit ðŸ–¤". Check out her post here:2

However, this is not what caught the attention of fans. It seems Scott Disick is still on friendly terms with his ex of three years ass he left a sweet comment in Hebrew. Disick wrote, "Shanah tovah umetukah" which translated to Engish means "Have a good and sweet year". Take a look:

For the unversed, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie got together in 2017. They met at Disick's yacht party which Sofia, then 19, was attending with some friends. However, after three years, they split in May 2020 after Disick got out of the rehab. He also started getting close to the mother of his kids, Kourtney Kardashian.

Scoot Disick and Sofia Richie got back together once more during Fourth of July holiday. The two were seen partying at a beach and later grabbing food from Malibu's Nobu. They were going on and off during this time and a source revealed to E! News that she was trying her harder to make things right between them but Scott was just not interested.

In August, however, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ended things for good. They also unfollowed one another on social media. A source revealed to HollywoodLife.com that it seems unlikely that the pair of them would end up together in the future. They are on different pages in respect to their lives.

Image credit: Scott Disick Instagram, Sofia Richie Instagram

