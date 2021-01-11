Sean Bean Recalls His Thoughts While Filming Ned Stark's Death Scene In 'Game Of Thrones'

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows around the world. Season one had actor Sean Bean portraying Eddard “Ned” Stark. His death in the finale episode of the first season shocked many. Now Bean shares his thoughts about filming the sequence.

Sean Bean looks back on Eddard Stark’s death in GOT

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sean Bean recalled the filming of Eddard Stark’s death in GOT. He said that it was “horror and disbelief” that Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) changed his mind about exiling Ned Stark and then resigned from his promise, realizing that he was seeing his daughter, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), for the last time. Remembering the shooting of the sequence, Bean stated that he was trying to think of four different things at the time. The actor mentioned that it was not just, ‘Oh God, I’m getting my head chopped off’, he had mixed feelings about the filming of the sequence.

Sean Bean said that it took around a whole day to film the sequences and so he just had to be focused on the fact that he is about to meet his death without messing around. He stated that he was “very hot” at the time so that probably helped. The actor mentioned that everybody else’s reactions were fantastic, including Cersei and the kids. It was very moving with a lot of “pathos” in the scene, Bean asserted. He noted that he put his head in the block and was finished for the day.

Sean Bean’s death scene in GOT as Ned Stark is one of the first major 'Game of Thrones' deaths. The scene shocked the audience as the character was considered a pivotal one. Later, the series had many important characters being killed off with the viewers getting used to seeing their favorite character die. Sean Bean’s death scene in GOT changed the authority of House Stark in Kind’s Landing, from being a respected group to being taken for granted. But they evolved as the show moved ahead.

