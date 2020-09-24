'GOT' Star Kit Harington Says He Does Not Want To Play A Role Like Jon Snow In The Future

Kit Harington played Jon Snow in popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. The actor received worldwide recognition for his performance in the show. However, Harington now asserted that he does not want to portray a character like Jon Snow ahead in his career.

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Diklage's Movies To Binge-watch

Kit Harington refuses to play Jon Snow-like-character in future

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, via Insider, Kit Harington expressed that he would not like to essay a male character that resembles Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. He feels that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, which has come from the Second World War. That blockage passed down from grandfather to father to son, he noted.

Harington mentioned that men do not speak about how they feel because it shows weakness and because it is not masculine. Referring to Jon Snow, he stated that he has portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, and he feels going forward that is a role he does not want to play anymore. The actor asserted that it is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much of.

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Reveals Initial Ending Of The Night King

Also Read | 'Criminal' Season 2 To Feature Kit Harington As One Of The Prime Suspects

Kit Harington played Jon Snow for around nine years in eight Game of Thrones seasons. His character was of a mature and responsibly male who tries to do what is right for the people. He did no much indulged in politics but rather focuses on the bigger problem of the Whiter Walkers and their leader, The Night King. Spoiler Alert! Jon Snow had a huge growth throughout the years, from being considered a bastard to the rightful heir of the Iron throne. However, fans criticized Game of Thrones finale season as Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, did not get what he deserved along with many other problems.

Also Read | 'Its A Shame,' Says Naomi Watts On The Cancellation Of 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

Kit Harington was loved by the audiences as Jon Snow. He was one of the most popular characters from Game of Thrones. It gave him global fame and he even met his wife on the show’s set. Rose Leslie played Ygritte in GOT and was paired with Jon for a small period of time. However, Harington and Leslie’s relationship grew outside the fantasy series. After dating for around seven years, they got married in 2018. Fans of the actor and GOT might be upset as they will not get to see Kit Harington in more roles like Jon Snow. But he has a number of interesting movies lined-up, including Marvel’s Eternals alongside his Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.