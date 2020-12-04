'House Of The Dragon' First Look Out; Hints At More Dragons In The 'Game Of Thrones' World

The web series, Game of Thrones has created quite a stir worldwide. It ended in 2019 with its eighth season. However, the overall success of the show influenced makers to introduce a spinoff prequel titled, House of the Dragon. Now, irst look at the upcoming series is out.

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Character Leaks And Casting Causes Stir Among Fans

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon concept images

Warner Media has released House of the Dragon first look, hinting at what to expect from the show. CEO Jason Kilar shared photos of the dragons from the Game of Thrones prequel series. It takes place 300 years before the events of GOT and focuses on the Targaryen dynasty, the master of dragons. So, it is expected to have some legendary big monsters and the concept art of the first one has been made public. Production on the show will begin in 2021.

Image Source: GameOfThrones Twitter

Image Source: GameOfThrones Twitter

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Reveals Initial Ending Of The Night King

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, telling the story of House Targaryen. It takes place when the well-known house was thriving and will show the making of Westeros, the building of Kings Landing, and other references to Game of Thrones. The series will follow the Targaryen dynasty through Aegon’s Conquest while also showing their civil war. Besides Targaryen’s history, it will also explore and tell the origin stories behind several iconic houses.

George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condol will serve as co-creators on House of the Dragon. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will be showrunners, and the two will also serve as executive producers along with Vince Gerardis and Martin. Sapochnik has directed six GOT episodes, including Battle of the Bastards which was honored at Emmy and DGA.

Also Read | Game Of Thrones: A Few Facts About Targaryens To Recap Before Prequel

Image Source: GameOfThrones Twitter

Also Read | 'Its A Shame,' Says Naomi Watts On The Cancellation Of 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

Casting on House of the Dragon is currently underway. Till now, only The Outsider star Paddy Considine is confirmed to portray King Viserys Targaryen. His was selected by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehearys Targaryen, at the Hall of Great Council at Harrenhal. The character is described as “a warm, kind and decent man,” who only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but “good men do not necessarily make for great kings,” is one thing that GOT fans know. The makers are said to be looking for an actor to play Visery’s younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen. He was known as “The Rogue Prince” and was a master warrior/ dragon rider. The GOT spinoff series is expected to arrive on HBO Max in 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.