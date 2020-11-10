Sean Connery's Original 007 Gun From 'Dr.No' Expected To Fetch Upto USD 200,000 At Auction

The original gun used by late actor Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film Dr. No, has been put up for auction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deactivated Walther PP pistol, one of the two original props used by Connery, will go under the hammer at the upcoming "Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood" sale, hosted by Julien's Auctions. The prop gun will be one of the several items offered in Julien's Auctions upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood' event which is scheduled to be held on December 3.

According to the International media outlet, the auction house, the classic gun has been estimated to grab somewhere between USD 150,000 to USD 200,000. In Dr. No, Bond was made to switch over to the Walther PP because there was worry from MI6 brass his beloved Beretta would jam again, reported The Hollywood Reporter Following this, the Walther series of guns became the iconic Bond sidearm. Dr. No was Connery's first appearance as the much-loved spy James Bond.

The auction house issued a press note to reveal further details about the event and said, “In the cinematic debut of the character of James Bond, Connery uses this hero weapon throughout the film and helped to establish and define the character that has been featured in books, films, and other media for the past nearly six decades.” This comes almost a month after the Oscar-winning actor passes away at the age of 90 on October 31.

Connery was the first to portray the character of James Bond on screen and had a variety of critically acclaimed roles on his CV, such as Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Highlander, Family Business, Marnie, The Man Who Would Be King, Untouchables, The Rock and many more. Sean Connery began his career in smaller theatre and television productions until his breakout role as James Bond in 1962. The Scottish actor portrayed the role in seven movies, all of which were commercially successful. The James Bond star retired in 2006 but returned briefly for voice over roles in 2012.

