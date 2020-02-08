Best James Bond Films Based On Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes

No Time to Die will be the 25th film of the James Bond franchise. Starring Daniel Craig as the iconic spy, No Time to Die is set to release on April 10, 2020. With so many James Bond movies to choose from, each fan of the franchise will have their own unique top ten James Bond films. However, based on the audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, the following list of James Bond films are the ten best films in the entire series. Check out the list below to see if your own personal list matches up with Rotten Tomatoes.

Best James Bond films according to Rotten Tomatoes

1-Casino Royale

Casino Royale was the first James Bond film to feature Daniel Craig as the iconic spy. The film has an impressive 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was once the highest-grossing James Bond movie before the release of Skyfall.

2-Goldfinger

Another amazing James Bond film with an 89% audience score, Goldfinger starred Sean Connery in the iconic role. The movie released back in 1964 and followed the exploits of James Bond as he tried to put an end to Auric Goldfinger's dastardly plans. The film also has one of the most iconic death scenes in the James Bond series, where Goldfinger drowns a girl in a pile of gold.

3-Skyfall

Skyfall is the third film in the franchise starring Daniel Craig. The movie released back in 2012 and has an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is famous for its brilliant twist, where the antagonist, Javier Bardem, kills off M, the leader of MI6.

4-From Russia With Love

Another film starring Sean Connery as James Bond, From Russia With Love has an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is often considered to be Sean Connery's best performance as the titular spy. In the movie, Sean Connery's Bond goes up against the evil Spectre, a criminal organisation that is trying to get ahold of a decoding device called the Lektor.

5-Goldeneye

Pierce Brosnan plays the role of James Bond in this iconic film. Goldeneye has an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is often considered to be Brosnan's best film. In Goldeneye, James Bond has to go up against Alec Trevelyan, a former MI6 agent who wants to cause mass destructing using a space weapon.

6-Dr No

Dr No is the film that began the iconic James Bond series in 1962. The very first James Bond film starred Sean Connery as the MI6 agent, where he had to stop the mysterious Dr No from blowing up the US space programme. The film has an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

7-The Spy Who Loved Me

The Spy Who Loved Me released back in 1977 and starred Roger Moore as the iconic character, James Bond. The movie has a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was highly popular upon its release thanks to its amazing action sequences. In the film, Bond has to battle against Karl Stromberg, who plans to destroy New York with a nuclear weapon.

8-Thunderball

Thunderball was actually going to be the first-ever James Bond film. However, due to legal disputes with the author of the series, Ian Fleming, the movie was pushed back and was instead replaced with Dr No. The film has a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is often considered to be one of Sean Connery's worst Bond films. The film released back in 1965 and was Sean Connery's fourth appearance as Agent 007.

9-You Only Live Twice

You Only Live Twice starring Sean Connery has a 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the film is not the best in the franchise, it did give fans one of the best James Bond villains ever, Blofeld. Blofeld is now considered to be the most iconic villain of the series and has often returned to feud with Agent 007 in other subsequent films.

10-The Living Daylights

The Living Daylights has a 66% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes but is still considered to be one of the better Bond films from that era. The movie starred Timothy Dalton as the iconic spy, where he had to face off against a rogue agent, Georgi Koskov. The movie put Timothy Dalton into the spotlight, who later also featured in Licence to Kill.

