On Sebastian Stan's Birthday, Check Out His Other Famous Roles Besides The Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan is most known for playing the role of The Winter Soldier, one of the heroes of the MCU and an integral part of the Captain America mythos. Today, August 13, 2020, is the Romanian-American actor's 38th birthday. While Sebastian Stan rose to prominence due to his role in the MCU, the actor has featured in other popular films as well. Here is a look at some of Sebastian Stan's other popular roles besides Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier.

Sebastian Stan's best roles outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Political Animals

Political Animals was a six-episode comedy-drama show by Greg Berlanti that aired on television in 2012. In the mini-series, Sebastian Stan played the role of TJ Hammond, the openly gay son of the Secretary of State and former First Lady Elaine Barrish (played by Sigourney Weaver). Sebastian Stan was even nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his brilliant performance on the show.

Gossip Girl

Sebastian Stan played an important and prominent role in the popular American teen drama television series, Gossip Girl. The actor made multiple appearances on the show as Carter Baizen. He was also a major love interest for Blake Lively's character, Serena van der Woodsen.

I, Tonya

I, Tonya was a biographical sports black comedy film directed by Craig Gillespie. The movie was all about the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, who was essayed by Margot Robbie in the film. Sebastian Stan played the role of Tonya Harding's husband, Jeff Gillooly.

Destroyer

Destroyer was a neo-noir crime film that starred Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Scoot McNairy, Bradley Whitford, and Sebastian Stan. The movie featured Stan in the role of Nicole Kidman's ex-boyfriend, Chris. Destroyer told the story of an undercover police officer who took down a gang years after her case was destroyed by them.

On the work front, Sebastian Stan will soon be seen in the upcoming Disney+ original show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will reveal what happens to Falcon and Winter Soldier after Steve Rogers, aka Captian America's, retirement. Kari Skogland will be the director for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

