What Time Does Project Power Release On Netflix? Read All About The Jamie Foxx Starrer

The Jamie Foxx starrer film Project Power is all set for its release on the OTT platform, Netflix. The movie also features Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback in lead roles. The movie is about a unique story which showcases a mysterious drug that provides superhuman ability for five minutes. The issue is that the drug may be fatal to the consumer. the movie is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Read on to know more details about Project Power and its release date as well as release time on Netflix.

Project Power release date 2020

The Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback starrer movie are all set to release on Netflix on August 14th. Like all other Netflix releases, Project Power will release at 12 pm PT, that is 12.30 am as per Indian Standard Time. August 14th is likely to see many movies releasing across various OTT platforms as well.

All about Project Power plot

The movie Project Power is set up in the backdrop of New Orleans, which is a city in Louisiana in the U.S. The film then unfolds its story about a mystery pill that gives superhuman powers to humans. The catch is that each superpower depends on each human and it differs to each individual, plus no one knows which superpower they will get unless they actually take the pill. Some are shown to develop bulletproof skin or invisibility while some have more severe reactions after taking the mystery pill. Once the amount of crime due to this mystery pill rises in the city, a cop played by Joseph makes a team with Dominique, who portrays a teen dealer, as well as a former soldier, played by Jamie, to fight the wrongdoers.

Project Power Netflix similar to Tamil film Iru Mugan?

The movie's plot seems to be similar to the Tamil film that was released in 2016 where the drug gave superpower to people for five minutes as well. the movie featured Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. The Tamil movie was titled Iru Mugan and starred Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, who was also portraying as a double role too. However, the Tamil makers of the movie have clarified that they haven't sold any legal rights to anyone to remake their movie.

The plot of #ProjectPower is very similar to #Vikram's #IruMugan, which came out years ago. But, this #Netflix original is manifold wild and imaginative and whatnot. https://t.co/paR9ieqtj4 — Manoj Kumar (@ImMKR) July 16, 2020

We haven’t sold the remake rights to any Global/Regional languages of #ChiyaanVikram’s #IRUMUGAN produced by @shibuthameens

directed by @anandshank. Hope this will clear the social media confusions & comparisons with @iamjamiefoxx #ProjectPower by @netflix @NetflixIndia — Thameens Films (@ThameensFilms) August 10, 2020

