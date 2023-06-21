Secret Invasion Star Samuel L Jackson Jokes About His Love Scene With Olivia Colman

Secret Invasion is an upcoming series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that will premiere on OTT. Samuel L Jackson will play the role of Nik Fury and Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth. Recently, the two actors from the show opened up about working together in a press conference.

3 things you need to know

Secret Invasion will release on June 21, 2023.

The star cast also includes Cobie Smulders, and Emilia Clarke among others.

Olivia was earlier seen in the web series The Crown.

Samuel L Jackson jokes about some scenes with Olivia Colman

Samuel and Olivia talked about working together in a recent Secret Invasion press conference. The duo were asked about their intense dynamics in the show, following which the Avenger actor joked about his on-screen bond with The Crown actress. He said, "There is no tension. The love scene is still in the movie."

(Samuel L Jackson aka Nick Fury with Olivia at Secret Invasion event on the red carpet. | Image: Secret Invasion/Instagram)

Samuel further teased his co-star and said that they broke the ice and their love scene was the first ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Responding to the actor, Olivia said, "I am not sure it made the final edit. I do not know. I cannot really think about Fury and Sonya." She further cracked up as she played along with Samuel and expressed her excitement.

All you need to know about Nicky Fury starrer Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is set in the present-day MCU wherein Nick Fury gets to know about a clandestine invasion of Earth by some shapeshifting Skrulls. The official synopsis further reads, "Fury further joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."