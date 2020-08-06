Selena Gomez Almost Sets Her House On Fire While Shooting For 'Selena+Chef'

HBO Max, on August 5, dropped the trailer of Selena Gomez’s new show Selena + Chef, which features the songstress seeking cooking guidance from various celebrity chefs. However, while cooking a dish, Selena almost burnt her house down, as the dish, which was placed in an oven to cook, was on fire. Soon after Selena Gomez realised that something is not right, she rushed to the oven and pulled out what appeared to be an on-fire asparagus.

Selena's dish gets burnt

As a result of the fire, Selena Gomez’s fire alarm set off too. For the show, Selena Gomez invited her grandparents and friends as ‘taste-testers’ and the star was seen cooking tacos, spicy miso ramen, seafood tostada, cheese soufflé, and tomato bruschetta. Selena also cooked Hawaiian doughnuts and mocha chocolate chip cookies for dessert under the guidance of the Celebrity chefs via video conferencing. Take a look at the trailer of Selena's new show:

HBO Max's announcement:

If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen, because this show is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 Selena + Chef is streaming August 13 on HBO Max. @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/NWkitkOaeR — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 5, 2020

Fans react:

Oh my God, Selena will burn her house down. She literally hopped on a new show and cooked/ burnt a great ingredient. The show seems very unlikely than what we usually watch. It seems great. But it shows that Selena is trying very hard. M so proud of you Selena Gomez https://t.co/MCacLarNXG — Staysafe (@Staysaf80799218) August 6, 2020

I can take more than the next man😉💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥 and from what I see, it's gonna fun! Full on pro chief Selena 😏👌💗 and few laughs because know she's got sense of humour 🥳🥳🥳😍 — Fred Weedon (@YozzaOfficial) August 5, 2020

Selena's work:

Selena kickstarted her career by appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends. Later, Gomez gained massive fandom for her role as Alex Russo on the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place. Besides her work in the television industry, Selena has delivered several successful films like Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Getaway and The Fundamentals of Caring. Billboard reported that Gomez has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide in the year 2017.

