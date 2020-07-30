Selena Gomez Explains Her Social Media Absence, Talks About 'exciting Things' Ahead

During the current situation of the pandemic around the world, a lot of celebrities have been quite active on social media and sharing updates about their life. However, Selena Gomez has not been that active on her social media since past few days. She recently took to her Instagram handle and explained the reasons behind her absence. Here is what she had to say about it.

Selena Gomez's video for her fans on Instagram

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram and released a minute-long video in which she explained her reasons about her absence from social media. Selena Gomez had been off from social media after her 28th birthday last week. She posted a heartfelt video message for her fans and captioned the post as 'a message from me' with a heart emoji.

In the video, Selena Gomez is wearing a grey top with her hair tied up. In the video, Selena teased that ‘exciting things’ are coming for her fans. She began the video by saying, “Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much,”. See Selena Gomez’s Instagram video for her fans here.

Selena Gomez explains her absence and teases about 'exciting things' ahead

Talking about her upcoming posts on social media, Selena Gomez said, “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you”. She also talked about the beginning of this year and all that is happening around the world.

Selena Gomez said,” 'I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just… joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me”.

The singer concluded by thanking her fans and supporters by saying, “just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon".

Selena Gomez's last post

Selena Gomez’s last post before her video message was on her 28th birthday. She had shared some polaroid shots from her birthday. In the caption, she thanked her fans for their lovely wishes and shared that she was caught up in reading all the messages. See Selena Gomez’s Instagram post here

