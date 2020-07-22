Selena Gomez's Birthday: Fans Extend Wishes To Celebrate #28YearsWithSelena

Selena Gomez is currently celebrating her 28th birthday and her fans have been making it their goal to dominate social media with wishes for her. A number of people have been posting pictures and messages for the Rare singer from their respective social media. The popular #28yearswithselena has been trending on Twitter. Read more to know about Selena Gomez’s birthday.

Selena Gomez's Birthday: Wishes flood Twitter

Twitter has been dominated by birthday wished for Selena Gomez which have been shared with #28yearswithselena. Her fans have been sharing a number of pictures and videos from her past shows. These posts have been dominating social media and are being re-shared by the singer’s fans. The amount of tweets on Selena Gomez’s birthday has certainly taken over Twitter and it is a must because of her massive fan following. Selena Gomez happens to be one of the most followed celebrities on social media lately. Here are some of the fan tweets on Selena Gomez’s birthday.

happy 28th birthday, @selenagomez ♥️ you inspire so many people each and every day, and there is not a day that passes where i am not entirely grateful for the impact you've had on my life. thank you for everything, i love you so much. #28YearsWithSelena #HappyBirthdaySelena pic.twitter.com/vrBX8mey9O — shelley (@selgofetish) July 22, 2020

almost 2 decades later and she’s one of the most inspiring and powerful women in the world. she has changed lives and gave us all happiness and hope. happy 28 selena! ❤️ 🥺 #28YearsWithSelena #HappyBirthdaySelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/gQzbFHaJtR — cody (@codyswiftgomez) July 22, 2020

Today in 1992, someone very special was born for us. God blessed us with @selenagomez, a beautiful, incredible, strong woman and other adjectives that don't fit in the tweet. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SELENA, we love you very much.💜 #28YearsWithSelena #HappyBirthdaySelena pic.twitter.com/BYYXGcudT8 — Mutirão Gomez Brasil (@mutiraogomezbr) July 22, 2020

Happy Birthday @SelenaGomez, We hope all your dreams come true and send you lots of love #28YearsWithSelena ❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/TmtEUl5Jmq — Selena Gomez México (@SelenaNationMX) July 22, 2020

The fans have constantly been wishing the star with some of the sweetest wishes. Some many of them have only shared a picture for the star but have penned some sweet words for her too. One fan shared a couple of pictures of the singer and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever immaculate, Selena Gomez! The singer, actress, producer, businesswoman & philanthropist turns 28 today. The icon started her career on Disney Channel & has become one of the most successful & influential artists in history. #28YearsWithSelena”. Another fan commented, “.@SelenaGomez has officially turned 28, the mega Pop Star has become one of the most successful artists in HISTORY with 3 #1 Albums a #1 Single and over 260 MILLION records sold, but what most people love about the singer is her heart and personality. #28YearsWithSelena”.

More about Selena Gomez

On the professional end, Selena Gomez recently released her latest album called Rare. The album Rare focuses on how the current generation faces huge problems for being a “rare” identity on social media. With this album, Selena Gomez had decided to take a toll on how the current social media affects us on a day to day bases. Other than Rare, Selena Gomez has released a number of songs that have truly inspired a number of people all over the globe. Her fans really enjoy the music she makes as they feel her lyrics are extremely relatable. Selena Gomez is also appreciated for her brilliant and well constructed lyric writing skills which are expressed through her songs.

