The Weeknd's New Song 'Snowchild' Has Left Fans Wondering If It Is About Selena Gomez

The Weeknd recently released another piece from his album After Hours, titled Snowchild. His fans have lately been discussing how they think the song is about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.They can be seen comparing various clips and lines from the song to real-life incidents. They have also pointed out that the song was released on Selena Gomez’s 28th birthday, leading more people to believe in the speculations.

Snowchild about Selena Gomez?

The Weeknd recently released the official video of his next song from the album, After Hours. The animated video showcases various life instances and how these affect a person. The video features an animated version of The Weeknd and fans are of the opinion that the video has various references to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. A Twitter user recently made a thread about the striking similarities that they have noticed in the video.

The users started off by speaking about how the song was released on Selena Gomez’s birthday, July 22. One of the fans posted a snip from the Snowchild music video where an animated version of The Weeknd can be seen surrounded by a bunch of balloons. The user pointed out that Selena Gomez has a similar picture which was taken on one of her previous birthdays.

They have also drafted out comparisons stating that a woman showcased in the video looks very similar to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can be seen getting involved with her in the animated music video. They are also of the view that an animated woman in the Snowchild video, who is spotted with short hair and bangs, looks just the way Selena Gomez did in Hands to Myself. Have a look at the discussions fuelling on Twitter here.

Selena Gomez had previously mentioned that Snowchild is her favourite song from the latest Weeknd video. She had also added Snowchild to her ‘Cooking Together’ playlist in April 2020. This has made the fans believe that the song is dedicated to her. In the past, fans have pointed out how a few of his songs had been secretly dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid. However, a number of people have ridiculed these speculations, calling them baseless and overthought.

