The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Selena Gomez's Chic White Outfits That You Must Check Out Right Away

Hollywood News

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular youth icons in the music industry, known for her music & style choice. Here are some of Gomez's wow chic white outfits

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is one of the world's most popular celebrities. She is not only a famed singer but also a brilliant songwriter, actor, and television producer. She received fame after her hit series Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena is known for her youth appeal and highly followed on social media for her fashionable style. Listed below are some of Selena Gomez's best photos where she appears in classic white outfits that you must check out:

READ:Selena Gomez And Tarak Mehta's Jethalal Are Similar? Twitter Hilariously Shows How

Selena Gomez's Instagram: Chic white outfits

READ:Selena Gomez Tops Billboard 200 With 'Rare', Calls It 'unforgettable Moment'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

READ:Selena Gomez's 'RARE' Tattoo Is A Hint To Her New Album? Check Out The Pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
PUNE POLICE UPSET WITH MAHA GOVT
DR. SINGHVI SLAMS 'AZADI' SLOGANS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA