Selena Gomez And Tarak Mehta's Jethalal Are Similar? Twitter Hilariously Shows How

A fan of the popular singer, Selena Gomez has been putting tremendous efforts to make a collage of the lead character and Selena Gomez. The fan prepared a whole thread comparing the show’s leading character, Jethalal Gada to Selena and finding similarities between the two. The fan tags the posts with captions that read, 'Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread #SelenaIsRare.' It is basically a compilation of all the times Selena and Jethalal resembled each other. Here are some of the Tweets that compare the two popular faces.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Reacts To Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Being Inspired By 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

Also Read | Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus And Other Hollywood Stars Transformation You Might Have Missed

Also Read | Selena Gomez Poses With Robert Downey Jr And Tom Holland At 'Dolittle' Premiere, See Pics

Selena Gomez-Jethalal Memes

Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread #SelenaIsRare pic.twitter.com/NXWyIWwV3w — rahul is rare🌻 (@selg_stan) January 14, 2020

This article headline referring me as "MAN" when they could've instead used "FAN" is sending me I mean wxjbswkwjsk😭😹 pic.twitter.com/BzDrl7r33a — rahul is rare🌻 (@selg_stan) January 17, 2020

Selena Gomez on social media

Similarly, Selena was involved in an internet controversy with Bella Hadid. Hadid had posted a picture of herself on Instagram, which was later removed by the model after singer Selena Gomez commented on it. On the picture, Selena Gomez had commented, “Stunning 😍.” The post got fans curious due to their complicated history but reportedly, the two do not have any bad intentions against each other anymore. It is a matter of interest because the two were linked to the rapper and singer, The Weeknd immediately one after the other. Both the female personalities were openly in relationships with the rapper, Selena from January 2017 to October 2017 and Bella on and off for the past four years.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Admits Her New Album Was Difficult To Make Post Breakup With Justin Bieber

Also Read | Selena Gomez Reveals How Her Mother Struggled With IVF After Amy Schumer's Emotional Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.