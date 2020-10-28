Selena Gomez' Fans Lash Out At Benny Blanco After His "cookie-cutter Pop Artist" Comment

Producer Benny Blanco recently appreciated his Lonely collaborator, Justin Bieber, in an interview with Zach Sang. He said Justin was not one of the "cookie-cutter" pop artists. He continued saying that Justin was not someone who talks about their new single or their new makeup line. He said that Justin would just say that he had anxiety that day. However, his comments did not go down well with Selena Gomez's fans. Read further to know why.

Many thought that part of his interview was a thinly blurred jab at Bieber's ex Selena Gomez, who recently released her makeup line, Rare Beauty. Many marked that Salena Gomez has been very open about her struggles with depression and anxiety, while some even accused Blanco of misogyny. Selena Gomez's followers seem upset with Benny Blanco for critiquing cookie-cutter pop stars.

Benny Blanco is currently under fire after fans believe that he threw shade at Selena Gomez in an interview by implying that she was a “cookie cutter pop artist.” pic.twitter.com/DwGeBb5O31 — Buzzing PopðŸ¯ (@BuzzingPop) October 27, 2020

F*** Benny Blanco. F*** all the men who are always degrading women and their success in order to praise men for the BARE MINIMUM pic.twitter.com/5IwkJbXxcv — AggieðŸ§Ÿ‍â™€ï¸#BringRepBack (@defendingbetty) October 27, 2020

Benny continued saying that for him, Justin was falling into himself as an adult and it was brave of him to put the song out. However, some fans blamed Blanco for misogyny, criticizing that all the men who are always degrading women and their success, always do so to praise other men for the bare minimum. Have a look at how fans reacted.

Watch his full interview with Sang below

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez previously teamed up in 2019 on the bilingual single, I Can't Get Enough. Benny Blanco is the producer of the English - Spanish single I Can't Get Enough. The song is sung by American singer Selena Gomez and Colombian singer J Balvin. It was announced as a single on February 28, 2019. It was composed by Tainy, Blanco, Gomez, Balvin, Cristina Chiluiza, Jhay Cortez, and Mike Sabath. Its music video that was directed by Jake Schreier, was released on March 12, 2019. The video gained around 5 million online views in the first 24 hours of release. As of June 2020, the video had gained over 205 million views on YouTube. The music video also received a nomination at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

