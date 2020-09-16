Selena Gomez Shares Make-up Routine Using Rare Beauty Products; Fans In Love With The Clip

Pop singer Selena Gomez recently shared her daily make-up routine with fans. The singer has used all the products from her recently launched set of make-up products. Have a look at the video and how her fans reacted.

Selena Gomez shares makeup routine

The caption of Selena Gomez's Instagram post said - ''@selenagomez’s Everyday @rarebeauty Complexion Routine. Want to see how @selenagomez uses @rarebeauty? Watch as she walks us through her everyday complexion routine using staples from her newly launched line. Tune in, then show us your #RareRoutine! ðŸ’— Find Rare Beauty only at Sephora''.

The video sees Selena Gomez doing her daily make-up routine or Complexion Routine, as the singer calls it, using all products from her recently launched makeup line Rare Beauty. Rare Beauty came out on September 3, 2020, and is available in Sephora stores. The singer’s fans left some happy comments and some also dropped reviews as they have already used the brand's products. Have a look at the comments.

Fans' reaction to Selena Gomez's Beauty Routine

More about Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez had announced the launch of the brand back in February this year as she took to her Instagram and shared a snippet video. The video spoke about her thoughts behind the beauty brand and how it is more about embracing yourself and not trying to become perfect. Check out the post here:

Selena had been working on the brand for the last two years till it launched in September first week. The brand has a large palette of foundation shades so as to fit most skin tones. The singer has also mentioned that Rare Beauty is all about inclusivity. Selena, who suffers from arthritis herself, has also paid close attention to the packaging as the brand has special balls on top of the wands to assist people with the grip and usage of the product. Rare Beauty has been widely popular among fans and it has been garnering positive reviews.

