Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' Feature Jacob Tremblay From 'Room Fame' As A Young JB; Watch

Singer Justin Bieber was always not the reformed and poised star he is now. His early days in the music industry were surrounded by controversies and being subjected to mainstream trolling by people who did not like his music or his presence in the music industry. The dismissive behaviour of people towards Justin Bieber who was just sixteen when the song Baby released was also discussed by the start on various of his public appearances. With his new song and music video Lonely, it looks like Justin is finally coming to terms with his tough past. Check out the song below -

Justin Bieber's Lonely music video

Bieber took to his Instagram sharing the link for his new song Lonely which features the Room actor Jacob Trembley playing a younger version of the star. Surprisingly, the young actor Jacob embodies the younger self of Justin Bieber with visible believability.

Towards the end of the video, Justin Bieber can be seen sitting in an empty theatre staring at the embodiment of his younger self. While sharing the music video of the song on Twitter, Justin wrote that it is hard for him to listen to the track as it was tough to get through some of 'chapters' from his early life. The singer concluded writing that he believes it is powerful to express one's vulnerability which makes the song powerful for him. Check out his tweet below -

Justin Bieber's tweet

#Lonely is out now w @itsbennyblanco. To be honest the song is hard for me to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful https://t.co/bRrnvYuy9E pic.twitter.com/ZuyiOkbfah — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 16, 2020

Sharing the soundtrack with the world was evidently an intimate for Justin Bieber, who's mother also took to the comment section of his tweet. Pattie Mallette, the mother of Justin Bieber, wrote - 'Thank you for sharing your beautiful vulnerable heart with us Justin. You are so loved and loveable! I’m sorry you have ever been sad or hurt for one second EVER! Reminder we ALL get #Lonely sometimes. I’m so proud of you my son. Keep going! I love you so much. #NoWhereButUp'. Check out her tweet below -

