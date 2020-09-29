Selena Gomez Gives 10-minute 'glowing Makeup' Tutorial With Rare Beauty Products; Watch

Selena Gomez recently shared her 10-minute makeup routine. The singer was seen using her own makeup line Rare Beauty and also giving some intriguing insights about the idea and inspiration behind her makeup line. Selena Gomez started by prepping her face with a makeup spray to set her base right. She then chose a foundation shade for herself and went on to apply it with the foundation applicator.

Selena Gomez took a foundation brush to blend her base right. After blending her base, she applied concealer on her under-eye area and above her upper lip. Gomez picked up a concealer brush and blended the product. Next, she selected a peachy nude liquid blush and applied it on her cheek bond. The singer melted and blended the blush with her hand to give a nice peachy tint on her cheeks. For highlighting her face, Selena Gomez opted for a liquid luminiser. She applied it above her blush and on her nose, further blending it with a beauty blender.

Talking about her favourite face area to do makeup, she said that she loves her lips as they instantly make the whole look better. Selena Gomez then went on to bronze her face with a bronzer and fan makeup brush. She bronzed her jawline and also used a little product on her forehead. The singer then brushed her eyebrows with eyebrow wax.

With a black eyeshadow, Selena Gomez lined her upper eye area and then blended it with an eyeshadow brush. She added a tint to her lips with a lip balm in the colour nude orange. Selena Gomez completed her look by setting her makeup with a setting spray. Her soft and dewy makeup was complimented with a middle-parted low-ponytail that balanced her whole look.

More about Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez had announced the launch of the brand back in February this year as she took to her Instagram and shared a snippet video. The video spoke about her thoughts behind the beauty brand and how it is more about embracing yourself and not trying to become perfect. Selena had been working on the brand for the last two years till it launched in September first week. The brand has a large palette of foundation shades so as to fit most skin tones.

The singer has also mentioned that Rare Beauty is all about inclusivity. Selena, who suffers from arthritis herself, has also paid close attention to the packaging as the brand has special balls on top of the wands to assist people with the grip and usage of the product. Rare Beauty has been widely popular among fans and it has been garnering positive reviews. Check out the post here:

