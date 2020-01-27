Selena Gomez Sizzles In These Bold And Beautiful Swimsuit Pictures

Lose you to love me, singer, Selena Gomez has been garnering a lot of praises from her fans for her latest songs as well as her fashion looks. Apart from being a singer, Selena has also acted in the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place as well as some of the movies like Princess Protection Program.

She has also lent her voice for the animated movie Hotel Transylvania. The versatile entertainer has been treating her fans with some of the most alluring as well as glamorous looks. Check out some of her most sensuous looks of the same old love singer.

Selena Gomez's photos

Selena Gomez looks divine in a white coloured swimwear. She pushes her wet hair back as she stands in a swimming pool. She wore contrasting red lipstick to complement the look.

Selena Gomez wore a dark blue coloured attire with spaghetti sleeves in this picture. She left her hair down in natural waves as she poses for the lens. In the picture, the singer wore minimum makeup to bring out the essence of the attire.

Selena Gomez was a vision to behold in a white silk dress. The deep v neckline of the dress looks marvellous on the singer as she left her hair open. Selena Gomez wore dark coloured makeup to add a dramatic effect to the picture.

Selena Gomez made heads turn in a bring red coloured bikini top. The singer wore red coloured lipstick to complement the attire. She accessorised the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and sported a much smaller hairstyle for the look.

Selena Gomes promoted the release of her new song video with a nude coloured sequined dress. the deep V neckline and the halter sleeve of the dress added glamour to the look. The actor wore nude lipstick and wore minimum makeup to complete the look.

