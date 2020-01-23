Selena Gomez, BTS, And Hasley's Songs That Released In January 2020

Whether it is a new week or a new month, many of our famous singers and pop-stars never fail to surprise us with their amazing and peppy tracks. Here is a song releases recap by the singers like Selena Gomez, BTS, and Halsey. Take a look and enjoy listening to them.

Selena Gomez

The last time American pop star Selena Gomez published a full-length album of her was back in the year 2015, and now, after much patience and anticipation, fans have just been treated to another. On January 10, 2020, she released her third solo Rare which follows her 2015 release Revival. The music video includes the self-titled track and the previously released singles Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.

BTS

BTS dropped their brand new single Black Swan on January 17, 2020. This track is from their highly anticipated album Map of the Soul: 7. Black Swan is a pre-release track for this comeback of the K-pop group.

This upcoming album titled Map of the Soul: 7 is set to release on February 21, 2020. The music video of Black Swan does not feature BTS but dancers from the contemporary dance company MN Dance Company. Black Swan is co-produced by group leader RM a.k.a Kim Namjoon.

Hasley

The most torturing and beautiful wait of my life has come to an end.



MANIC is out now. #manicthealbumhttps://t.co/PyeDuCVd4N pic.twitter.com/WWRWwtg5wb — h (@halsey) January 17, 2020

Halsey finally dropped her highly anticipated album MANIC on January 17, 2020. Halsey’s fans are already in reviewing the album online and have started discussions regarding the songs they liked and the kind of vibe each of them possesses. Apart from this, earlier on January 10, 2020, she also released her new track titled called You Should Be Sad.

The video is made in a storytelling format which Halsey is known for. The singer in the video reveals about a break-up, and the healing process she goes through to eventually find her self-worth.

