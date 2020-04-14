Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Personal Life In An Interview; Read Details Here

Singer and actor Selena Gomez recently got candid about her personal life. She discussed her personal and professional life in a media publication's interivew. Comedian and actor Amy Schumer interviewed her for the same. During the interview, Selena said that she lost control of her personal life at a young age.

Selena Gomez is one of the most successful artists in the world. The American singer and actor started her career as a child actor and soon transitioned to singing and starring in several movies. But in the past few years, Selena Gomez’s personal life was scrutinised more than her career.

Recently, in a media publication's interview, she got up close and personal about her life and discussed it with interviewer Amy Schumer. During the interview, Amy Schumer asked Selena Gomez how her personal life affected her career.

The Feel Me singer stated that her personal life got out of control when she was “super young”. She further added that people took advantage of the fact that she seemed weak and felt better about it.

Amy further quizzed Gomez about what weaknesses is she talking about. Selena Gomez answered that people were worried about her a lot because she had some troubles in the past. She feels it is a kind gesture but now she is okay and she has dealt with those issues. The singer further mentioned that now if she is having a rough week, she avoids taking up a job or activity she does not feel like participating in.

Furthermore, Amy Schumer asked Selena why she decided to talk about her personal life on Instagram. Gomez revealed that her intention was never to “become a tabloid”. She also blamed the media for portraying truth in a bad way. While answering Amy’s question Selena Gomez also said that she had to open up because people were starting to “take away her narrative”.

