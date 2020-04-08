Singer Selena Gomez Reveals That A Boyfriend Is No Where In Her List Of Priorities

American singer-actor Selena Gomez is one of the most well-known celebrities in Hollywood. The actor is an avid social media user as she goes on to share several pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Selena Gomez always loves surprising her fans with her new song, album and much more. And this recent post of Selena will make fans super excited.

Selena Gomez recently shared an exciting post on her social media handle. The actor shared a pic showcasing her tattoo ‘Rare’ which is also the name of her album. Along with the picture, she also went on to write saying that the deluxe version of her album Rare, featuring the songs ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘She’ and ‘Souvenir,’ will be out on April 9, 2020. She also told her fans that they can pre-save it now and also learn about the donation to the PLUS1 COVID-19 fund in her bio.

Coming back to the post, Selena also shared another write-up where she tells fans about how excited she is for the release of ‘Boyfriend. She told fans that ‘Boyfriend’ is a light-hearted song that focuses on falling and getting back multiple times of being in love. And also keeping in mind that there is no one apart from oneself who can make you feel special.

Selena Gomez also revealed that she wrote the song long before the current crisis and made herself clear that a boyfriend is nowhere close to her list of priorities. She also said that just like the rest of the world she has been praying for the people to recover and that everyone is united during the pandemic. Selena Gomez also said that she will be donating to the Plus1 COVID-19 relief fund. She also revealed that she will donate $1 on every order of her new album. Check out the post below.

