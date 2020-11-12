Selena Gomez To Play Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez Lavado In Elgin James' Next

Selena Gomez has bagged a new project in the industry. She is all set to play the role of Peruvian mountaineer and social entrepreneur Silvia Vasquez Lavado in the upcoming biopic, In the Shadow of the Mountain. It is based on the upcoming memoir of the same name by Vasquez Lavado, who became the first Peruvian woman to summit Mount Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge to climb the highest mountain on each continent, stated a report of The Hollywood Reporter.

The report added that Gomez will produce the film under the banner of July Moon Productions along with Scott Budnick's One Community and Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti's Tempesta Films. More so, the movie will be written and directed by Elgin James, who has also helmed Little Birds, written Low Riders, and has written-directed the series, Mayans M.C. In the Shadow of the Mountain that is scheduled to be published by Holt/Macmillan in winter 2022, said the report.

The movie will entail Silvia Vasquez Lavado's inspirational story. She was a victim of childhood assault and neglect, who in turn, found healing and power in mountaineering. In 2014, Vasquez launched Courageous Girls, a nonprofit organisation that helps survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking with several opportunities. With this, she encourages women to find their strength and raise their voices.

Speaking about Silvia's charisma, Gigliotti said that she is a force of nature and that Scott and she are all excited to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity. Scott Budnick also expressed excitement and mentioned that the team is thrilled to get to work bringing Silvia’s incredible and inspiring story to life on screen, as per the report.

Selena Gomez has released an array of songs in her career that have become chartbusters. Apart from this, she has also appeared in several movies. Her notable work is in movies like Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009), Another Cinderella Story (2008), Monte Carlo (2011), Princess Protection Program (2009), The Fundamentals of Caring (2016) among others.

