Selena Gomez's Bold Red Carpet Choices Are Evening-wear Goals

Selena Gomez recently enthralled the audience at the 2019 American Music Awards. She performed her latest ballad Lose You To Love Me. Later she switched to the peppy Look At Her Now in the second half of the performance. Selena’s outfit for the evening, as well as the performance, was the talk of the town. She entered the venue in a green wrap-around tube dress. She looked simply elegant at the event's red carpet.

We take a look at her best red carpet dresses:

Also Read | Selena Gomez Suffered Massive Panic Attack At AMA 2019 Performance

Selena wore a plunging neckline shift dress with tie-up back. She opted for a side partitioned hair bun and bold eye make-up. Lastly, she wore black plumps and completed the look.

Also Read | Hailey Bieber Shows Love For Selena Gomez Post Her AMAs Performace

Selena Gomez’s 2017 MET Gala look was ethereal. The pastel slip maxi side slit long train gown with little florets is a perfect cocktail look. Selena Gomez looked stunning in the plunging neck gown. She completed the look with a little clutch.

Selena wore a silver shimmery line dress with embellishments. She looked event-ready in this look, which she donned for a shoot. Selena looked amazing with her sleek middle partitioned hair.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Teases Fans With Trailer Of Her New Album, Announces Release Date

Selena’s suit style extreme neckline jacket dress was a bold choice for one of her events. She looked like a boss lady, a perfect look for any glamorous dinner event. She completed the look with messy hair and handbag.

Also Read | Selena Gomez And Her Sister Gracie Attend The Frozen 2 Premiere

Selena donned a slinky satin side-slit dress for her appearance. She looked beautiful in the sheen, body-hugging dress. Selena Gomez opted for messy hair and loud eye and lip make-up.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.