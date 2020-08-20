Cher Wishes To Join The US Postal Service As A Volunteer But It Seems Like A Long Process

Singer Cher recently took to Twitter to ask her followers if the United States Postal Service (USPS) will take her as a volunteer. She was asking her followers for some guidance but since no one replied to her on the subject, she decided to call up the post office and ask herself. She also updated her followers on the phone conversation that she had and said that they need her to give her fingerprint while they will also run a background check.

Cher wishes to join the post office

American artist Cher recently took to Twitter to enquire about volunteering in US postal service. In the tweet put up, Cher has asked if people can actually volunteer to work at the post office. She also indicated that she had been looking for urgent answers as she added a question mark and an exclamation mark. Some people thought that she was not serious about it and hence laughed it off in the comments section.

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Cher was quick to rectify the misunderstanding and said that she was not kidding about it and had been actually wondering if she could volunteer at the post office. Upon receiving no serious responses on the topic, she decided to take matters in her own hands.

NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE 🙄 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

She called up a few post offices in Malibu and came back to her Twitter to reveal what she had learnt from the phone call. She told them that she would like to volunteer and she was asked to call up the supervisor for proper details. Cher also called the supervisor and asked them if they would accept her as a volunteer. They replied negatively as they would require her fingerprints and also some background information about her life. Have a look at the details shared by Cher here.

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

The USPS has been in a financial crisis lately and people across the country have been trying their best to lift it up. A number of celebrities had also been trying to encourage people to cast their votes through the mail so that the spread of COVID can be contained. However, the proposal was rejected by President Donald Trump due to the possibility of late delivery. He also refused to provide the postal service with a $25 billion financial aid owing to the glitch in ‘mail-in ballot’ plan.

