This Day That Year: Shahid Kapoor Spoke About Kissing Scenes In 'Kabir Singh'

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Shahid Kapoor’s hilarious response about Kabir Singh’s scenes; South Indian star Yash’s doppelganger going viral; to Ranveer Singh being unhappy with Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

1. Shahid Kapoor responded to a reporter

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani teamed up for romantic drama Kabir Singh. The remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy chronicles a surgeon who goes berserk after his ex-girlfriend marries someone else. Kapoor plays an emotionally packed role. During the trailer launch of the film, a reporter asked Kiara Advani about the number of kissing scenes in Kabir Singh. As the crowd burst out laughing, she answered that she had not counted and urged everyone to watch their film on June 21. Supporting his co-star, Shahid Kapoor said, ‘Usi ka paisa hai’ and the audience laughed post his reply.

2. KGF star Yash's doppelganger surprised everyone

Kannada actor Yash has a doppelganger who stunned the netizens. As per reports, Yash's doppelganger is a fitness expert hailing from Bangalore and goes by the name Aryan Dixith. He has uploaded numerous photos of himself which prove his resemblance to the actor. Take a look at his Facebook pictures.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes look was spectacular

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look made heads turn in 2018. She walked down the aisle in a purple and black gown featuring a long trail. Bachchan donned a Michael Cinco’s dress and accessorised statement earrings and vivid finger rings. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completed her look with a red lip shade and middle-parted hair. Take a look at the stunner’s photos.

Out to dominate the red carpet wearing Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip in 308 Shanghai Scarlet and Infallible Pro Matte Foundation with Le Stylo Smoky 102- Delicat Wood.

4. Ranveer Singh was disappointed with Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh put efforts into making Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding a memorable event. He danced his heart out and rejoiced with other actors. However, Anand Ahuja shared an Instagram story revealing that Ranveer Singh was not happy with his choice of shoes. But he forgave him as it was his wedding.

Updates | Ranveer Singh Arrived at Sonam Kapoor and #AnandAhuja wedding Reception

Salman, Srk and Anil Kapoor dancing on Jumme Ki Raat

