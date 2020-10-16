Shakina Nayfack Lashes Out At NBC For Hosting Trump Town Hall; Says 'I‘m Disgusted'

Shakina Nayfack criticised her home network NBC for hosting Trump Town Hall in a series of tweets she posted on the social media website. According to the Huffington Post, several people have been speaking out against the Town Hall session President Trump was invited to. Shakina Nayfack mentioned in her first tweet itself that she was disgusted by her home network. The series of tweets caught the attention of her followers who later began sharing it on their profiles.

Shakina Nayfack lashes out at NBC for hosting Trump Town Hall

Also Read | Trump Town Hall: US President Calls COVID Lockdown 'politically Motivated'

Shakina Nayfack, who stars in NBC’s Connecting, wasn’t quite pleased with NBC hosting Trump Town Hall and giving him a platform, according to the tweet. The actor did not hold back her thoughts as she spoke out about her opinions and remarked that NBC gave Trump a platform to promote fear, bigotry and disinformation.

Shakina Nayfack also called out the hypocrisy done by NBr. She added that NBC, on one hand, put her on primetime and on the other hand, hosted a candidate whose very policies would end up abolishing her rights as a transgender person.

Shame on @NBC. Y’all sign my checks as of late but I‘m disgusted by my home network giving Trump a platform for fear mongering, bigotry & disinformation. Don’t praise yourselves for putting a trans woman on primetime then give a platform to someone who wants to abolish my rights. — Shakina (@Shakeenz) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Donald Trump Town Hall: Woman Tells POTUS 'You're So Handsome When You Smile'

The town hall episode goes directly in competition with ABC’s event that hosted Joe Biden. The events take place after the second presidential debates were cancelled. The events were still about to continue virtually; however, due to President Trump contracting Covid-19, the entire schedule was called off. Shakina Nayfack called out this comparison between NBC and ABC.

The star said “Shame” for the two channels for using the opportunity as an echo chamber. She mentioned that as the election days go on, the channels must focus on ideas and policies rather than stoking division and ratings.

Honestly shame on @ABC and @NBC, this echo chamber of rhetoric is a root problem in America. These days leading up to the election should be about the exchange and comparison of ideas and policy, not ratings and stoking division. @realDonaldTrump & @JoeBiden should #debate. — Shakina (@Shakeenz) October 14, 2020

This is the last I’ll say on this for now. For those of you accusing me of “both sidesism” or whatever, ABC knew what they were doing when they booked Biden for a town hall after Trump backed out of NBC’s debate. The networks are using presidential candidates for a ratings war. — Shakina (@Shakeenz) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Donald Trump Town Hall: POTUS Dodges Question On Last Negative COVID-19 Test

Shakina Nayfack also called out certain trolls who were accusing her of “sideism”. She mentioned that ABC and NBC both knew exactly what they were doing when they signed on the candidates on their show. She then directly remarked that the channels are just using the presidential candidates as a rating war and nothing else. Several such fiery comments were made by Shakina Nayfack in a series of tweets where she also revealed whom she will be voting for at the end.

I’m voting for Biden and there’s no equivocation there. — Shakina (@Shakeenz) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Donald Trump Town Hall: Netizens Hail Woman Of Colour Showing Support For POTUS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.