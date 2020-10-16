Donald Trump Town Hall: Woman Tells POTUS 'You're So Handsome When You Smile'

What is being called as the “most cringe” moment from Donald Trump Town Hall in Miami by netizens is a woman opening her question to the US President saying “You’re so handsome when you smile”. On October 16, as Donald Trump’s denial to indulge in a virtual debate led to both US Election 2020 contenders hosting two different town halls, he was subjected to straight-forward questions by both the moderator and the audience.

However, Paulette Dale, who is registered as a Republican, when got her chance, opened by saying “I have to say” that Trump’s smile is “great”. Soon after the complement that made the US President evidently happy, Trump ignored Dale’s question and gave a brief answer.

Paulette Dale said, “I have to say, you have a great smile...You’re so handsome when you smile.”

She then went to ask a question as a daughter of immigrants about the immigration policies of the United States. She said that surveys have revealed have most Americans including the majority of Republicans support the Dreamers program and asked is he will “cut the DACA program” in the second term. While she clearly asked "why and why not?", Trump gave a short answer about how his administration will "take care of it".

Trump replied by saying “So we are going to take care of DACA. We’re going to take care of Dreamer. It’s working right now.”

Trump avoids question on COVID-19 negative test

Mounting more confusion over US President Donald Trump’s illness, he was seen dodging questions about when he had last negative test for COVID-19 during the Miami Town Hall on October 16. When the NBC host Savannah Guthrie asked a straight-forward question about his COVID-19 test and symptoms, Trump was unable to give a simple answer. Instead, he went on about he gets tested “all the time” and that he is “feeling great”. The US President talked about the admitting to Walter Reed Medical Center and when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

However, it still remains unknown as to when did Trump test negative even though White House said that he was tested for the disease before the town hall took place. Gurthie was seen pressing the US President with different formats of questions about his COVID-19 diagnosis. If he got tested on the day of the first presidential debate on September 30, after it or what did the doctors say about his lung infections. At one instance, Trump even said, “I don’t know. I don’t remember.” and “Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t.”

