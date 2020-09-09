Shakira Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Body In Self-customised Bathing Suit; See Pic

Shakira recently took to her Instagram to flaunt her self-designed bikini. The singer posted a picture of her wearing a lilac coloured bikini. Her bikini bottom was complemented with tassels while her top was kept plain to balance the bikini look. Shakira also flaunted her natural curls and flashed a wide smile for the picture.

The singer’s picture also had a beautiful background of blue water and sand. She mentioned that her bikini is designed by her. Shakira wrote, “This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me. I always need to create my own for the summer!”. Fans in huge number complimented Shakira for her look by dropping several heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at Shakira's Instagram post.

Shakira’s YouTube channel crosses 30M subscribers

Shakira, who made her debut in the music industry at the young age of just 13 years, is a well-known personality worldwide. Recently, the artist’s own YouTube channel crossed 30 million subscribers. Shakira is now also a part of a group that consists of only 15 artists from around the world who have such a high number of subscribers on their YouTube channel. With this feat, Shakira has successfully made a place in YouTube’s Global Top Artists chart.

Songs like Chantaje, Can’t Remember to Forget You, Waka Waka, and many others featuring the 43-year-old artist have crossed over a billion views. Shakira has also made it to the 55th position on the tally, trailing behind another singing sensation, Nicky Jam, who is positioned at the 49th number. Shakira, who is also a Grammy Award winner, released her latest music video, Me Gusta, on March 6, 2020. According to reports by Billboard, the song has raked in over 100 million views in a span of five months.

For her excellent work with the Barefoot Foundation and her contributions to the world of music, Shakira has even received the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year awards in 2011. Forbes ranked the artist among the top-earning women in music in 2008 and 2019. Shakira is also the first artist to perform three times at the FIFA World Cup.

