Shakira Recently Spilled Beans On Her Top Beauty Secrets, Check Them Out Here!

Shakira is one of the best singers in the world. She originally hails from Barranquilla, Colombia. Her powerful voice never fails to penetrate the heart of her listeners. With every pitch of her sound, she gives goosebumps to her fans. The international star is well known all across the globe for her stupendous peppy tracks and killer dance moves. Shakira is a 42-year-old Popstar who truly defies her age. Shakira's flawless skin makes one wonder, how does she manage to look so radiant and fresh all the time? While talking to a leading daily, Shakira shared some of her beauty secrets - take a look.

What are Shakira's top beauty secrets?

Nowadays, even a single celebrity has a group of people behind them for their makeup, hair and clothes. Especially female celebrities, just cannot do without having a makeup artist with them all the time. Shakira is someone who doesn't follow rules, instead, she makes her own. The Hips don't lie, singer, while talking to a leading media portal spilled the beans on the skincare secrets she follows. You will be amused to know that the International star does her own makeup, even for the biggest concerts or events. Yes, as unusual this may sound, but it's true. The popstar believes in doing her makeup. Shakira said she believes in keeping her makeup simple and natural. In fact, she is someone who uses very less makeup in real life, like a shade of lipstick similar to her natural lip colour.

Apart from that, another beauty ritual which the Whenever Wherever singer truly follows is the inclusion of sunscreen in her skincare regime. She further talked about the importance of keeping your teeth clean to flash a smile as often as you can. Shakira believes in the philosophy that a smile is the best type of makeup one can wear. According to Shakira, a great smile helps in reflecting one's confident personality.

On the work, Shakira will be co-hosting The Super Bowl half-time show with Jennifer Lopez. In 2020, the audience will get to see two big names in the Pop Industry, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez collaborate for this upcoming event. Anticipated to be one of the most entertaining shows ever, The Super Bowl half-time show will feature on the Super Bowl Sunday, on February 2, 2020.

