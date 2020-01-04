Jennifer Lopez Promises The Best Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Ever With Shakira

The Super Bowl half-time show has evidently been one of the most entertaining and prominent parts of the event. This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the 2020 Super Bowl half-time show. Both the Pop icons had taken to their Instagram accounts back in September 2019 to announce their collaboration for the half-time show. Now, Jennifer Lopez has given a few details about the halftime show which will feature on the Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Jennifer Lopez on the Super Bowl half-time show

Jennifer was speaking to an entertainment portal where she was asked about her excitement about headling the show along with Shakira. Lopez stated that though she cannot reveal or tease about the performance, she has been rehearsing with Shakira since December. But she ended up revealing that it is crunch time for her and Shakira as they will be coming back again to practice. She expressed her excitement for the half-time show and promised that they are trying to give the best Super Bowl halftime show ever.

The Ain't Your Mama hitmaker had previously stated that co-headlining the huge sporting event show is equivalent to winning an Oscar. She stated that Super Bowl is the biggest show there is, having the biggest audience which enables the artist to get access to a big production. Jennifer Lopez expressed furthermore that it is a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have the 12 minutes of an exhilarating show.

