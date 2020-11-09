Sharon Osbourne's 'two To Tango' Comment On Johnny Depp's Domestic Abuse Case Slammed

Johnny Depp has been in troubled waters ever since he lost a lengthy libel case against the publisher of a British tabloid named The Sun, who branded the actor to be a 'wife beater' in one of their 2018 articles. Recently, Sharon Osbourne, a panellist on The Talk, compared Depp's controversial marriage with Amber Heard to be similar to her marriage with Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon stated that the relationship between Depp and Heard is a volatile one, which requires 'two to tango', addressing all the domestic abuse violence alleged by Heard on Johnny Depp. However, Sharon's remarks were deemed to be insensitive by the Domestic Abuse Charity Women's Aid.

Sharon Osbourne slammed by Women's Aid

Sharon, while sharing her remarks on the Depp-Heard situation stated that the couple put each other in situations they did because they were vulnerable at the core. According to Sharon, it was not just Amber Heard taking up all the physical abuse which was brought her way by Depp, but she was giving it back to him too. She went on to compare their relationship with her marriage with Ozzy Osbourne stating that if the latter 'shoved' her, she would simply 'shove him back'. She ended her thoughts on the couple by stating that some people are of a volatile nature and no one was being oppressed in their relationship dynamic.

However, the Domestic abuse charity Women's Aid hit out to Sharon Osbourne during an interview with The Sun stating that her remarks send down a dangerous message. Sharon's 'two to tango' remarks were also addressed by Women's Aid who noted that using such terminology insinuates that domestic abuse is a form of mutual abuse, which is dangerous at its best, according to the charity.

The charity representative went on to state that at times, women acting in self-defence from the abuser are deemed to be the abuser themselves and the ideology being promoted or presented by Sharon can stop victims from reaching out for real help. The charity's representatives also deemed that Sharon's comments take domestic abuse lightly. However, Sharon has not come forward and issued any public apology for the same.

