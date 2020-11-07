Johnny Depp Asked To Step Down From 'Fantastic Beasts'; Fans Trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Johnny Depp will no longer portray the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise. The actor took to social media to announce his exit, and said that Warner Bros. had asked him to resign from the role. Thus he quit his role and stepped down as Grindelwald from the Fantastic beats franchise. This happened soon after the actor lost a defamation lawsuit against the U.K. tabloid The Sun for or calling him a “wife beater".

Johnny Depp steps down as Grindelwald

Upon finding out, fans of the actor were extremely upset with the decision and sought justice for the actor using the hashtag #JusticeforJohnny Depp. Within no time the trend began trending on Twitter, making it one of the top trends in the world. Fans began sharing several snippets from the films of Johnny and seeking justice for the actor. Fans called out Amber Heard as well. People on Twitter did not seem pleased with the decision and thus sent their regards to Johnny and asked him to stay strong at this moment.

Johnny Depp is innocent and the wrong person is paying for someone’s mistakes! @warnerbros made huge mistake by wanting him to resign and I honestly dont know, whether the series will be the same without him.



No pirates of the Caribbean

No fantastic beasts#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/q8IvJkL9Jr — 𝕍𝕚𝕘𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕖 (@SuryaEdwardSta1) November 7, 2020

Johnny deep didn't loose warner bros, warner bros loose johnny deep.

Not going to watch pirates

Not going to watch fantastic beasts

Not going to watch Aquaman 2

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/H0bDwd4UI0 — Prasad Narkar (@PrasadNarkar7) November 7, 2020

Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp is Grindelwald

No johnny depp no pirates and no fantastic beasts #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/EZ2NgtEXYl — Ashi❤ (@its_ashitaa) November 7, 2020

Warner Bros. Youve made a big mistake and lost the most greatest actor in your industry. FIX THIS! we were so hype for this role especially for Johnny making such of it.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #BoycottFantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/S90bXQ5rjj — Shahrul Shibba (@SShibba) November 7, 2020

Wait u gotta be kidding me ... #JohnnyDepp has been trending in India for more than 15 hours! He out trended all the Diwali, celeb bday, election and most importantly IPL hashtags! This is some serious superior shit!

TRUST ME THIS RARE #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/9Ist44RYjH — DeppDevotee (@luxdarlz) November 7, 2020

Johnny depp didn't lose Warner Bros. Warner Bros Lose Johnny depp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/Ho9adhmd4C — JANI (@praful___) November 7, 2020

THIS is Johnny Depp. No amount of deception can erase the sweet and determine soul that he really is. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/iblWoXnflI — Diamentei 🏴‍☠️ (@imintheruff) November 7, 2020

Sharing a written note to social media, Johnny Depp wrote that he would like to address the state of events that have been going on. He wrote that he is extremely thankful for the support he has received from fans through messages. He thanked his fans for their loyalty and support as well. Johnny Depp also added that it humbles him to see the immense support he has been receiving over the past few days. The actor then proceeded to reveal that he has been asked to resign from his role as Grindelwald. He says that he has respected this decision by the studio and is stepping down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise as requested by them.

Johnny Depp's allegations were further addressed in the post when he mentioned that he will not stop his fight for justice despite the judgement of the UK Court. He mentioned that he confirms that he plans to appeal further. Johnny mentioned that his resolve remains strong and he intends to prove that the allegations against him are false. He lastly added that his life and career will not de defined by the moment he is currently facing.

