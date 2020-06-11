Cast Of Clueless: List Of Actors And Characters They Played In The Movie

Clueless is considered as one of the classic coming-of-age comedy movies of all time. The movie is helmed by Amy Heckerling and is loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. The cast of Clueless featured some of the very talented actors in the Hollywood industry like Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Dan Hedaya and Brittany Murphy in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie shows the story of a beautiful and clever girl, Cher Horowitz who befriends a new student Tai and decides to give her a makeover. Here is a look at the cast of Clueless and the characters that they played in the movie.

Cast of Clueless

Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz

Alicia Silverstone had played the role of Cher Horowitz in the movie Clueless. The character of Cher is of a wealthy, attractive and popular girl in high school. Alicia Silverstone has been a part of several successful movies. Her movies include The Crush, Batman & Robin in which she had played batgirl, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, etc.

Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport

Stacey Dash had played the role of Dionne Davenport in Clueless movie cast. Dionne Davenport is the wealthy and beautiful best friend of Cher. Stacey Dash is known for her work in films like Moving, Mo' Money, Renaissance Man and View from the Top.

Brittany Murphy as Tai Frasier

The complex role of Tai Frasier was played by Brittany Murphy in Clueless. Her transformation from being a 'tragically unhip' new girl at school to being like Cher and Dionne was enjoyed by the audience. Brittany Murphy has also given a lot of memorable characters to the audience over the years. Some of the best known Brittany Murphy’s movies are Don’t Say A Word, 8 miles, Riding In Cars With Boys, Spun, Just Married, etc.

Paul Rudd as Josh Lucas

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd had played the role of Josh Lucas in Clueless. Josh is the socially conscious e-stepbrother of Cher. Paul Rudd is known for playing Ant-man in Marvel’s movies. Some of the best-known movies of Paul Rudd are, Romeo + Juliet, Wet Hot American Summer, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, etc.

Dan Hedaya as Melvin "Mel" Horowitz

The veteran actor Dan Hedaya portrayed the role of Cher’s wealthy father Mel in the movie. Dan Hedaya is known for playing supporting actors or sleazy villains in the Hollywood industry. He has played several supporting roles in movies like True Confessions, Tightrope, Blood Simple, Commando, The Hurricane, Dick, Swimfan, etc.

