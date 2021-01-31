Sharon Stone's Tribute To Cicely, Leonardo's Open Letter To Joe Biden & Other Top IG Posts

One of the most important tools of communication for everyone worldwide, Instagram has become the one-stop-shop for fans to get their daily dose of information about their favourite celebrities. On the other hand, celebrities also actively share their whereabouts with netizens and make major professional announcements as well through Instagram. Thus, take a look at Instagram newsmakers of Hollywood last week, i.e. January 23, 2021, to January 30, 2021.

Also Read | Cicely Tyson: A Glance At The Life Of The Iconic And Influential Hollywood Actress

Sharon Stone pays tribute to late Cicely Tyson

The Academy Honorary Award recipient, Cicely Tyson passed away on January 28, 2021, and the heartbreaking news of her demise left the entire American film industry aghast. Actor Sharon Stone was one of the many celebrities who paid a tribute to the late veteran actor on social media. Sharing a picture of Tyson on her Instagram handle, Stone mourned the loss writing, "It is UNIMAGINABLE to consider a world without Cicely Tyson in it. So we shall not. We shall work each day to rise; to rise to meet a level where we may meet you, where we may earn you, where we may once again feel your light upon us. In God’s Grace".

Check out Sharon Stone's Instagram post below:

Reese Witherspoon's son Tennessee's rare photo leaves netizens gushing

It's not quite often that the two-time Golden Globe Award-winning actor Reese Witherspoon shares pictures of her sons on Instagram, especially of the younger son Tennessee. A couple of days ago, Reese had fans going gaga over a cute photograph of the 8-year-old with their four-legged companion, Major. Sharing a picture of her son with their black Labrador, she wrote, "Tennessee's best bud, Major the lab puppy.... plus a very important Minnie Pearl t-shirt cameo".

Take a look:

Also Read | Hollywood Pays Tribute To Oscar-winning Actor Cloris Leachman, Calls Her 'a Legend'

Elizabeth Chambers reacts to Armie Hammer's Instagram DMs controversy

Rebecca actor Armie Hammer's alleged DMs about cannibalism have been making headlines ever since they were leaked online. Ever since then, a lot of other girls have been sharing screenshots of their alleged DMs with the American actor on social media. Amidst the controversy, JustJared used the actor's name in a twisted way for an upcoming film that he isn’t even a part of and Armie's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers reacted to it.

Have a look:

Dwayne Johnson releases the first official trailer of 'Young Rock'

Young Rock is an upcoming NBC sitcom that is based on the life of the professional wrestler and renowned actor, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. The series has been jointly created by Nahnatchka Khan & Johnson and it will premiere on February 16, 2021. A couple of days ago, the actor took to his Instagram handle to release the much-awaited trailer of Young Rock and it was quick to go viral.

Watch the trailer of 'Young Rock' below:

Also Read | Josh Hartnett On Why He Rejected The Offer To Play Superman & Stepped Back From Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio's open letter to US President Joe Biden

The Academy Award-winning actor's Leonardo DiCaprio is an Environmentalist and his Instagram handle is proof. Thus, soon after the presidency of Joe Biden began on January 20, 2021, DiCaprio sent an open letter to him about becoming the 'Climate President'. Sharing the open letter with fans on Instagram, the Titanic actor wrote, "The time for us to confront the #ClimateCrisis is now. Today, I join world leaders from business, government, labor and the environmental movement in calling on President @JoeBiden @POTUS to be the climate leader we need and that science demands".

Check out Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Armie Hammer's Instagram To Morgan Freeman's Tweet; Top 10 Hollywood Posts Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.