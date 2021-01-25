Josh Hartnett On Why He Rejected The Offer To Play Superman & Stepped Back From Hollywood

Actor Josh Hartnett is known for his role in films like Pearl Harbour, Black Hawk Down, Lucky Number Slevin and many more films. He had rejected the role of Superman after his breakthrough with Pearl Harbour and his marriage to wife Tamsin Egerton. The actor recently revealed the reason behind taking such a decision.

Josh Hartnett talks about his decision to step back from Hollywood

Josh Hartnett was one of the biggest names in Hollywood in the 90s and early 2000s. Josh Hartnett's movies like The Faculty, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, The Virgin Suicides and Black Hawk Down garnered him a huge fan following. He was asked to play the lead role of the Man of Steel in the Superman trilogy. However, he turned the role down and decided to work in more independent films and gave up his fame in Hollywood. While talking to the news portal Mr Porter, Josh said that the people who are at the top and famous are often scared of someone else doing better and taking their place.

He added that if that's the whole ambition of a person, he is always going to be looking over the shoulder. However, he wanted to work with the people he likes and is comfortable with. He also wanted some spare time to spend with his close ones. He said that it was obvious that he would turn down the role. The actor was getting several offers back then and doing Superman would be a huge risk for him. He mentioned that he was aware that a lot of money was involved in this process and many people called him crazy for not taking the opportunity. But he added that he was completely comfortable being with the people who knew him before he got fame and they understood his intentions of doing so.

He also told The Journal that he doesn't know what would have been possible if he had taken that decision. But he added that if he entered Hollywood completely he wouldn't have been happy anyway. He added that a lot of people get trapped in such situations. He did not want to lose his relationship with his close ones and thus thought that it was the right time to step back. Josh Hartnett's kids and his wife Tamsin Egerton now live with him in Surrey, England.

