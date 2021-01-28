Last Updated:

Hollywood Pays Tribute To Oscar-winning Actor Cloris Leachman, Calls Her 'a Legend'

Cloris Leachman's death is being mourned by several Hollywood celebrities. Many have taken to Twitter to remember the late actor. Read on.

cloris leachman's death

Hollywood actor Cloris Leachman, who was also the recipient of the Oscar award, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. According to a report by People, the late actor's manager, Juliet Green, told the website that she died due to natural causes. She was 94. The actor was popularly known for her comic roles. Several Hollywood celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn Cloris Leachman's death. Read ahead to know more details.

Hollywood mourns Cloris Leachman's death

Hollywood stalwarts like Steve Martin, Adam Sandler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jackee Harry, Reese Witherspoon, George Takei and Elizabeth Banks all have expressed grief over the passing of Cloris Leachman. Author Stephen King and director Mel Brooks also penned a note for the late actor. Leachman worked with Mel Brooks in three films. See their tweets below:

The report by People also quoted Leachman's manager Juliet, who said that she considers it to be her privilege to have worked with Cloris. She also described Leachman as 'a fearless actor'. She also added that no one could predict Cloris' nature or what she was going to say next which added to her 'unparalleled magic'. She was also known for her contribution as an animal-rights activist as well. According to a report by TMZ, her daughter Dinah was her side when she breathed her last.

Cloris was born on April 30, 1926, in Iowa and was the eldest of the three sisters. She made her Broadway debut with John Loves Mary in 1947. She married the American director and producer George Englund. The couple had four sons and one daughter together.  

Some of her most popular movies include The Twilight Zone, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Yesterday and New York, I Love You. Her performance in The Mary Tyler Moore Show is remembered till date which leads to the making of the spinoff of the series titled Phyliss. She also wrote her autobiography titled My Autobiography in 2009. In the book, she chronicled the start of the television journey and the challenges she faced throughout it. Cloris Leachman's acting career spans over seven decades. She had won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and received over 20 Emmy nominations where she was awarded eight times.  

