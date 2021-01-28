Hollywood Pays Tribute To Oscar-winning Actor Cloris Leachman, Calls Her 'a Legend'

Hollywood actor Cloris Leachman, who was also the recipient of the Oscar award, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. According to a report by People, the late actor's manager, Juliet Green, told the website that she died due to natural causes. She was 94. The actor was popularly known for her comic roles. Several Hollywood celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn Cloris Leachman's death. Read ahead to know more details.

Also read | Halsey And Alev Aydin Get Matching Tattoos During Their Joshua Tree Trip; Check Out

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Shares First 'Young Rock' Trailer Depicting His Life Journey; Watch

Hollywood mourns Cloris Leachman's death

Hollywood stalwarts like Steve Martin, Adam Sandler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jackee Harry, Reese Witherspoon, George Takei and Elizabeth Banks all have expressed grief over the passing of Cloris Leachman. Author Stephen King and director Mel Brooks also penned a note for the late actor. Leachman worked with Mel Brooks in three films. See their tweets below:

Cloris Leachman. A true legend.

One of the funniest of all time.

And such a great lady. Loved her. Will be missed terribly. And such a good family. Sending love to all. RIP pic.twitter.com/whq2qfvxcg — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 28, 2021

Salute to Cloris Leachman, who brought comedy’s mysteries to the big and small screen. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 27, 2021

#ClorisLeachman’s perfect performance as Frau Blucher had an enormous impact on my life. She was sublime. “He vas my boyfriend!” RIP Cloris Leachman https://t.co/FCrzxVaesc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 28, 2021

Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I’ll always admire. Rest peacefully, love. 😢♥️ pic.twitter.com/phMdVUHorp — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2021

Truly original and larger than life in every unique performance . An incredibly talented actress who will be deeply missed. 💔 https://t.co/xia7ZzBGzb — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94.



Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2021

#ClorisLeachman has been my idol since childhood. Dramatic chops. Comedy gold. Relatable in every way. She made everything interesting. She is #goals for me. What a legend. #RIP — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 27, 2021

Such sad news—Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. She was so good in THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. Remember her throwing the coffee pot? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2021

The report by People also quoted Leachman's manager Juliet, who said that she considers it to be her privilege to have worked with Cloris. She also described Leachman as 'a fearless actor'. She also added that no one could predict Cloris' nature or what she was going to say next which added to her 'unparalleled magic'. She was also known for her contribution as an animal-rights activist as well. According to a report by TMZ, her daughter Dinah was her side when she breathed her last.

Cloris was born on April 30, 1926, in Iowa and was the eldest of the three sisters. She made her Broadway debut with John Loves Mary in 1947. She married the American director and producer George Englund. The couple had four sons and one daughter together.

Some of her most popular movies include The Twilight Zone, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Yesterday and New York, I Love You. Her performance in The Mary Tyler Moore Show is remembered till date which leads to the making of the spinoff of the series titled Phyliss. She also wrote her autobiography titled My Autobiography in 2009. In the book, she chronicled the start of the television journey and the challenges she faced throughout it. Cloris Leachman's acting career spans over seven decades. She had won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and received over 20 Emmy nominations where she was awarded eight times.

Also read | Halsey Announces Her Pregnancy, Various Celebrities Congratulate The Couple

Also read | Bridgerton Author Reveals Shona Rhimes Accidently Stumbled Across Her Books On A Vacation

Image courtesy- AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.