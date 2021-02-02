Shawn Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Pregnant; Says She's Very Nervous

Shawn Johnson is an American gymnast who won the Olympic balance beam gold medal in 2008. The gymnast is the mother of one child and is expecting her second child soon. Shawn recently shared a piece of news on her Instagram which shook her fans. On Sunday, January 31, Shawn mentioned that she is tested positive for COVID-19. Read further to know what she said in detail.

Also Read | Exotic Bird On 'The Masked Dancer': Netizens Speculate Disguised Celebrity As An Athlete

Shawn Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Shawn Johnson took to her Instagram Stories to share that she is nervous about her family's health as she has been contracted with COVID-19. Shawn is a retired gymnast with a 14-month-old daughter Drew. According to CNN, Johnson wrote in her now-expired story that she got her results back and they were positive. She wrote that she won't lie but she was very nervous. She added that it had been a long two weeks of RSV with her daughter Drew and now this. She said that her body was exhausted. According to Toronto Sun, her daughter recently recovered from a respiratory tract infection.

Also Read | 'Dancing With The Stars' Quiz: Guess The Winner Based On Controversies & Iconic Moments

She also shared the symptoms or coronavirus that she expected. She added that so far she experienced cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Johnson wrote that she also experienced fatigue but added that it was because of pregnancy. She mentioned that she did not want anyone to pity her but just wanted to inform. The 29-year-old added that she wanted to remind everyone to take care of themselves. She asked everyone to wash their hands well and drink an extra glass of water that night.

Also Read | Tom Hanks Says Cinema Halls Will Absolutely' Survive COVID-19

She is also worried because she has asthma and recently had a close one struggle from the virus. She said that this is a very serious topic in their house because of that. She is now expecting her second child with Andrew East, a former NFL player. Two weeks ago, her husband had tested positive of coronavirus.

A sneak peek into Shawn Johnson's Instagram

Shawn is often seen sharing videos and pictures of Andrew and Drew. She shared a picture with her husband where she was seen seated on his lap while sipping coffee. She wrote, "Morning coffee with my guy ❤️ @andrewdeast what’s your coffee order? Ours is oat milk cappuccinos!". She also shared a video of Drew reacting to her and Andrew's conversation with her. Take a look at Shawn spending time with her daughter.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston Criticized Over '2020 Pandemic' Christmas Tree Ornament

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.