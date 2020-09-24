'Dancing With The Stars' Quiz: Guess The Winner Based On Controversies & Iconic Moments

The famous American dance competition Dancing With The Stars is back again with its 29th season. The television dance series began premiering since September 14, after a long break due to COVID-19. Here’s a quiz for all the ardent fans who follow the series religiously. Guess the name of the Dancing With The Stars season winner by reading the controversies and iconic moments of the show.

Guess the Dancing With The Stars season winners

1) Bristol Palin, daughter of former Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin, became one of the controversial figures of Dancing With The Stars. She reached the season finale, even after continuously receiving low scores throughout the show.

Bristol Palin

Jennifer Grey

Brooke Burke

Apolo Anton Ohno

2) When Olympian and Soccer star Hope Solo, while being a contestant of Dancing With The Stars, alleged that her professional dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy manhandled her.

Melissa Rycroft

Amber Riley

J R Martinez

Donald Driver

3) When Julianne Hough featured as one of the Judges of Dancing With The Stars, even when her brother Derek Hough was a regular competitor on the show.

Derek Hough

Meryl Davis

Rumer Wills

Alfonso Ribeiro

4) During Ryan Lochte’s performance, he and his professional dance partner Cheryl Burke were nearly ambushed and verbally attacked by two audience members.

Laurie Hernandez

Ryan Lochte

Nyle DiMarco

Rashad Jennings

5) When Sean Spicer, who was a White House press secretary was cast on Dancing With The Stars, the viewers weren’t pleased.

Sean Spicer

Hannah Brown

Sky Brown

Bindi Irwin

6) Amber Rose called out judge Julianne Hough when she felt that the judge body-shamed her.

Amber Rose

Adam Rippon

Laurie Hernandez

Jordan Fisher

7) When professional Haitian dancers performed on Dancing With The Stars stage as a tribute to the victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake

Drew Lachey

Shawn Johnson

Hines Ward

Nicole Scherzinger

8) When a special performance was performed to honour the passing of Season 11 contestant Florence Henderson

Rashad Jennings

Bobby Bones

Sky Brown

Bindi Irwin

ALSO READ| DWTS' Chrishell Stause Is Letting Fans Know What 'Dancing With The Stars' Is Really Like

9) When Dancing With The Stars celebrated its 10th Anniversary special

Laurie Hernandez

Rumer Wills

Adam Rippon

Meryl Davis

ALSO READ| Who Is Jesse Metcalfe? Know All About The 'Dancing With The Stars 2020' Contestant

10) When Jaleel White has several issues with his professional dancing partner, Kym Johnson and called her an ‘idiot’ for stepping on his legs.

Hannah Brown

Ryan Lochte

Donal Driver

Rashad Jennings

ALSO READ| Jesse Metcalfe's Net Worth As He Continues To Win Hearts In 'Dancing With The Stars'

Answer Key:

Jennifer Grey J R Martinez Alfonso Ribeiro Laurie Hernandez Hannah Brown Laurie Hernandez Nicole Scherzinger Rashad Jennings Rumer Wills Donal Driver

ALSO READ| Who Is Anne Heche On 'Dancing With The Stars'? Here Are All The Details About The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.