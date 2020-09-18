She Hulk Cast: Who Is Playing The Lead Role Of She Hulk In The New Disney+ Series?

Marvel is all set to make a live-action She Hulk show for Disney Plus Hotstar. The show will also feature Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo in a prominent role and will be directed by Kat Coiro. The makers of She Hulk have now confirmed the lead actor for the show. Here are all the details about the cast of She Hulk.

Who is playing She Hulk?

Tatiana Maslany will play the role of She Hulk in the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar show. Tatiana Maslany is most known for playing the roles of multiple clones in the Sci-Fi show Orphan Black. Tatiana even won an Emmy for her amazing performance on the show. Tatiana Maslany was confirmed to on the show in a recent report by Deadline. This news report was then shared online by director Kat Coiro, who welcomed Tatiana as the new She Hulk.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo also took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. The actor shared a Tweet in which he welcomed Tatiana Maslany as his new 'cousin'. For those unaware, Hulk and the She Hulk are cousins in Marvel comics.

As of now, there is no further news about the other cast members of She Hulk. Only the lead actor has been announced and the list of supporting cast members has not yet been shared by the makers of the show. She Hulk will tell the story of Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin who gets his powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike the Hulk, who is a savage and enraged version of Bruce Banner, She Hulk has complete control over her powers and retains all her intelligence and wit.

MCU fans have already witnessed a version of the smart Hulk thanks to Mark Ruffalo's performance in Avengers Endgame. She Hulk is the latest Marvel project set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Marvel has already shared a short teaser for its other upcoming shows including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. Most of these shows take place after the events of Avengers Endgame.

