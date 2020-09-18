Tatiana Maslany Confirmed To Play Lead In Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series On Disney Plus

She-Hulk is an upcoming Marvel series that will stream on Disney Plus. Development on the show is going on as it recently got its lead director. Now the series has landed it's lead actor, Tatiana Maslany, who will essay the titular character.

Marvel's She-Hulk series cast Tatiana Maslany as lead

Deadline broke the news that Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has been cast in Marvel’s She-Hulk series. She will be playing Jennifer Walter, who turns into the titular superhero character. The actor will be joining Kat Coiro who was recently hired to direct the pilot episode along with several others. Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao serves as the head writer on the show.

Tatiana Maslany is best known for her performance in Orphan Black. It won her multiple accolades including a Primetime Emmy Award. Her last works on the big-screen was Pink Wall (2019), Destroyer (2018) and Stronger (2017). She also appeared on Broadway opposite Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn in Network. The actor will be joining the like of Brie Larson, who have played popular superhero characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Soon after the news broke out, MCU’s Bruce Banner / Hulk, Mark Ruffalo welcome Maslany in the Marvel family.

Stan Lee and John Buscema created Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk for Marvel Comics. She is a cousin of Bruce Banner / the Hulk and a lawyer by profession. After an injury, the character received an emergency blood transfusion from Banner and hence acquires the power, becoming a strong, big, greener version of herself. But unlike Hulk, Walters is able to retain her intelligence, personality and emotional control. However, she is still vulnerable to outbursts of temper and turning much stronger if enraged. Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk debuted in Marvel Comics with The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980.

Other She-Hulk cast and plot details are not revealed yet. The series is expected to commence production in early 2021. It could show Jennifer Walters’ legal fights as a lawyer and also fighting crime as the superhero. Mark Ruffalo in his MCU role as Bruce Banner / Hulk is also said to make an appearance in the show. The Marvel series is speculated to air on Disney Plus in late-2021 or straight 2022.

Marvel is developing numerous series and She-Hulk is a part of them. Some other popular ones are The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and Moonlight. A few of them are already in production and are set to release between late 2020 to 2021. All the series will stream on Disney Plus and will be linked with the MCU as a whole.

