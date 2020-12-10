Emily Blunt Reacts To Fierce Backlash Her Accent Received In 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Trailer

When Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt starrer Wild Mountain Thyme’s trailer released last month, it received fierce backlash from netizens. People on social media criticised the accents that the cast of the film has in the film and that they have picked typical stereotypes to show in the film. Following the backlash, Emily Blunt responded to criticism ahead of the release of the film.

Emily Blunt responds to Jamie Dornan's controversy regarding Irish accent

A report in The Hollywood Reporter states what was Emily Blunt's take on the whole thing. Reportedly, the actor explained how tricky the Irish accents were in the movie Wild Mountain Thyme. She further exclaimed to the media portal that they have just done their best with the accents of the part of Ireland shown in the film.

According to the portal, Emily Blunt revealed to them that even for British actors, like herself, it is very difficult to get the Irish accents right. The actor feels so because the accents are “completely different”. She explained to the media portal that just like England has a hundred accents or more, there are numerous accents in Ireland as well.

Blunt said she thinks there are 50 to 100 different accents in Ireland. The actor further remarked that even in Dublin alone, there is north and south Dublin. She stated to the media portal that the two accents are completely different.

Talking about the accent they were trained for in the movie, Blunt told the portal that the place has a very specific midland, rural, quite thick accent. The actor stated to the portal that the accent is completely different from a Metropolitan. She also told the portal that even her co-star, Jamie, who belongs to Belfast (capital of Northern Ireland) has a completely different accent from how he spoke in the film for his character.

Emily Blunt's response to 'Wild Mountain Thyme' controversy

The actor concluded by stating to the media portal, “So accents are tricky. While Jamie Dornan did not address the issue, director of the film defended the actors' performance. In an interview with Variety, director Shanley claimed that both the actors worked with the dialect coach Brendan Gunn, he said, "You have to make the accent more accessible to a global audience".

Jamie Dornan's 'Wild Mountain Thyme' cast details

The movie is directed by John Patrick Shanley and is based on American playwright John Patrick Shanley’s Outside Mullingar. The movie stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in lead roles and Jonn Hamm in a pivotal role. Watch the trailer of the film below.

