Christopher Nolan Thinks Tom Hardy's Bane Was Underappreciated In 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Christopher Nolan, in an interview with a podcast host, spoke about how Tom Hardy's performance in The Dark Knight Rises is yet to be fully appreciated for the efforts that the actor has put into his character. Nolan introduced Tom Hardy as Bane in the third instalment of his classic The Dark Knight film series. The third instalment saw Christian Bale's caped crusader, Batman, square off against Tom Hardy as Bane in what turned out to be the final chapter in the character arc of Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne/Batman.

During one of the interviews that Christopher Nolan had been a part of in connection to the digital release of his latest directorial, Tenet, he was heard dwelling in the past and bringing his third Batman film to the forefront. While during an interview with the host of MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, he spoke about the efforts that Hardy put into the physicality of the antagonist and appreciated his ability to be able to emote only through his eyebrows and temple. While on the subject of Hardy's Bane, Nolan spoke about Hardy's reshaping of his eyebrows for the film, the result of which, as per Nolan, bore resemblance to that of Marlon Brando.

Tom Hardy As Bane from 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Source: A still from The Dark Knight Rises

While talking about the criticisms that the character received, Nolan spoke about how Hardy's muffled voice as Bane was one of the lesser-appreciated characteristics by the moviegoers and makers alike. During the interview with the podcast host, Nolan indulged in how he even received calls from fellow filmmakers regarding the same.

About 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises was the final chapter in Nolan's Batman trilogy. The finale chapter in Nolan's Batman's story, apart from Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Tom Hardy as Bane, starred Anne Hathway as Seline Kyle/Catwoman and Joeseph Gordon-Levitt as John Blake, Marion Cottilard as Talia Al Ghul, Gary Oldman as Commissioner Gordon, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth and Morgan Freeman as Lucious Fox, to name a few. The film had made its big-screen debut on July 20th, 2012 and had earned a little over 1 billion dollars worldwide during the course of its theatrical run.

