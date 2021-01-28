When Johnny Depp Said His Kissing Scene With Keira Knightley Was 'awkward' & Revealed Why

The second Pirates of the Caribbean movie titled Pirates of the Caribbean: The Dead Man's Chest saw Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow and Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann sharing an intimate scene. In a recent interview, Johnny Depp has expressed that it was extremely awkward for him to kiss an actress who is around 20 years younger to him.

Johnny Depp about kissing Keira Knightley in Pirates of The Caribbean

According to Express.com, Johnny Depp confessed in an interview that it is anyway awkward to be kissing someone who he wasn’t romantically involved with but the fact that Keira was almost 20 years younger to him made it infinitely more awkward. At the time, when the movie was being filmed Knightley was 17 years old while Depp was 39 years old. He also added that Keira was a sport about it hence they did what they had to do.

In another interview, Depp mentioned that scenes like those are always exceptionally awkward and the fact that Keira was only 17 years old added to it being uncomfortable for him. The actor mentioned how they just had to get done with it when the camera started rolling and added that as it's always awkward and everyone decides to just finish it.

However, when Keira Knightley was asked about her kissing scene with Depp, she did not seem uncomfortable. In a different interview, the actor stated that she was content with how it all worked out. She mentioned how she could not wish for a better kissing scene with Depp and was squealing with happiness when it happened, and that it was amazing.

Keira also spoke about getting to kiss both Depp and Bloom in the same movie and said there is nothing else that a girl could ask for. She mentioned it was wonderful to get to romance both the actors in the very same movie. Later, when she was asked who was better to kiss of the two, she hinted that it wasn’t bad getting to kiss Johnny Depp.

