Shia LaBeouf And Margaret Qualley Bare It All In Rainford's Choreographed Music Video

Hollywood stars Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have appeared nude in their latest experimental music video. The duo starred in Love Me Like You Hate Me by Rainsford. The music video featured the actors depicting full-frontal nudity while portraying highs and lows in the relationship of the couple. Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley also play those who experience joy and turmoil within a few minutes. Here are further details about Rainsford’s music video that you must check out right away.

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley appear nude in Rainsford’s music video

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley’s characters are passionate lovers in Rainsford’s music video, Love Me Like You Hate Me. The 9-minute choreographed movie depicts an intense relationship between the duo depicting their highs and lows. Moving on, it showcases how they experience difficult times, while Shia LaBeouf expresses his rage by banging his fist to a garage door. The Rainsford’s music video is a production of Luke Turner, a British artist who has worked with Shia LaBeouf for various high-profile projects.

Recently, Rainy Qualley took to Instagram and wrote about the 9-minute clip through her official handle. She shared stills from Love Me Like You Hate Me in the carousel post and penned, “We made a short choreographed film to represent ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’ starring my sister @MargaretQualley and Shia LaBeouf. Song and score by me and @cameronhale_ . Produced with @metamodernist and choreographed by LA-based dance duo @ja_collective featuring cinematography by @natashabraier with special thanks to @oliviawilde. Please watch it. It’s filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart. Link in bio”. Numerous celebrities congratulated her for her new video.

Also read: Shia LaBeouf Charged With Petty Theft And Misdemeanour: Reports

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Similarly, her sister, Margaret Qualley dropped stills from Love Me Like You Hate Me through her official Instagram handle. Dedicating it to Rainy Qualley, she captioned it as, “For Rainsford”. Besides being a part of Shia LaBeouf’s video, she will appear in Netflix series Maid. It is an adaptation of Stephanie Land’s bestselling book Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

Also read: Did Shia LaBeouf Get Real Tattoos For 'Tax Collector'? Read To Find Out

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.