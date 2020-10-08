Did Shia LaBeouf Get Real Tattoos For 'Tax Collector'? Read To Find Out

Shia LaBeouf's latest action thriller film The Tax Collector released in the United States on August 7, 2020. The movie starred Shia LaBeouf and Bobby Soto in the lead roles as 'tax collectors' who work for a crime lord. One intriguing aspect of the new film is Shia LaBeouf's huge torso tattoo.

Fans immediately fell in love with Shia's impressive and eye-catching tattoo. However, fans were unsure whether the tattoo was real or just a temporary one that the actor got for the film. Find out if Shia LaBeouf's new tattoo is real or just a fake for the movie.

Did Shia LaBeouf get real tattoos for 'Tax Collector'?

Yes, Shia LaBeouf's tattoo in The Tax Collector is indeed real. According to Pop Sugar, the actor got his new tattoos right before the filming of The Tax Collector. Unlike other actors who get fake tattoos for a movie, Shia LaBeouf actually got permanent tattoos for his role. His huge torso tattoo was inked by tattoo artist Bryan Ramirez, who is from Los Angeles-based Reservoir Tattoo Studio.

The design for Shia LaBeouf's grand tattoo can even be found on Bryan Ramirez's Instagram page. The artist also shared a video from his tattoo session with Shia LaBeouf. In the caption for his post, Bryan thanked the actors for working with him and congratulated them on their new film. Check out Bryan Ramirez's post below.

The Tax Collector features Shia LaBeouf in the role of Creeper, a tax collector who works for a crime lord named The Wizard. Creeper is extremely violent and has no qualms about killing his rivals. However, he does have one good friend, fellow tax collector David Cuevas (Bobby Soto).

David is a family man in spite of his criminal career. Which is why when things go south, David's family is put in danger by rival gangs. Creeper decides to protect David and his family, even killing people who threaten them. The movie was directed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

